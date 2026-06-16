Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup Bonus for Argentina-Algeria

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The Polymarket promo code WTOP provides all new users with a $50 bonus to use on World Cup predictions today. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Overview

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

New Polymarket customers can claim a $50 sign-up bonus to use on today’s exciting slate of FIFA World Cup matchups. To unlock the offer, simply register for a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. It goes without saying, but please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Once your account is funded and the bonus is unlocked, the $50 can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule. This gives users ultimate flexibility across the day’s matches. Whether you are looking to identify a high-value longshot in the clash between Norway and Iraq or want to confidently forecast the outcome of Jordan facing Austria, these bonus funds can be traded across the entire board of round-one fixtures.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today

With the group stage in full swing, predicting the exact outcome of a soccer match offers a uniquely analytical challenge. Unlike many other sports, soccer features a three-way market where a match can end in a home win, an away win, or a draw at the end of regular time. It does stand to reason that understanding these percentages is the key to identifying market inefficiencies.

Here is a look at the win probabilities for the upcoming slate of World Cup matches where you can apply your Polymarket bonus funds:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % France vs. Senegal 64.7% 21.7% 13.6% Iraq vs. Norway 6.4% 13.5% 80.1% Argentina vs. Algeria 68.0% 20.5% 11.5% Austria vs. Jordan 71.1% 17.7% 11.2%

Note: The win probabilities listed above are current as of June 16, 2026.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. We put a lot of stock in finding a seamless user experience, and by following a few quick steps and using the promo code WTOP, you can easily secure your bonus funds ahead of the next kickoff.

Here is everything you need to do to activate the offer:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and meets all eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Complete your registration by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 to activate the offer.

Once activated, the $50 bonus can be used to make predictions across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today or throughout this round. This gives new users the ultimate flexibility to trade on their game of choice. Whether you prefer to focus your bonus on a single high-confidence matchup or spread your trades across multiple round-one fixtures to chase a longshot, your bonus funds are ready to be put in play.