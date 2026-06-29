Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Japan-Brazil World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Polymarket promo code is WTOP. New customers who enter this code here during registration and deposit at least $20 will receive a $50 bonus — valid for Brazil vs Japan and every other FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction market. This is includes Monday matches between Germany-Paraguay and Netherlands-Morocco.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP At a Glance

Detail Info Promo Code WTOP Bonus $50 after $20+ first deposit Match Brazil vs Japan — Round of 32 Date/Time June 29, 2026 • 5:00 PM UTC (12:00 PM CT) Venue Houston Stadium, Houston, TX (68,777 cap.) Brazil Win 55.2% probability Draw 25.9% probability Japan Win 18.9% probability

What Is the Polymarket Promo Code for 2026 World Cup?

The current Polymarket promo code is WTOP. It unlocks a $50 bonus for first-time users after a qualifying deposit of $20 or more. The bonus can be applied to any FIFA World Cup 2026 market — including group-stage and knockout-round fixtures.

How to Use Polymarket Promo Code WTOP (Step by Step)

Download the Polymarket app — available on iOS and Android. Create a new account — enter your name, email, and date of birth. Verify your identity — upload a valid government-issued photo ID. Enter promo code WTOP — input the code in the designated field during sign-up. Deposit $20 or more — complete your first transaction.

The $50 bonus credits automatically once the deposit processes.

Who Is Eligible?

Requirement Detail Account status New Polymarket customer only Age 18+ Location Eligible U.S. states Deposit $20 minimum first deposit

Who Is Favored to Win Brazil vs Japan at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil is favored to beat Japan in their Round of 32 fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Pre-match probability models assign Brazil a 55.2% chance of winning in regulation, while Japan has an 18.9% win probability. A draw — which would trigger extra time — sits at 25.9%.

Brazil vs Japan Win Probabilities

Outcome Probability Brazil Win 55.2% Draw 25.9% Japan Win 18.9%

Updated June 29, 2026, 12:05 UTC • Source: Pre-match statistical models

Brazil is a five-time World Cup champion and is widely expected to advance. Japan would need an upset or an extra-time scenario to progress.

When Is Brazil vs Japan? (Date, Time, and Venue)

Match Detail Info Date Sunday, June 29, 2026 Kickoff 5:00 PM UTC / 12:00 PM CT Venue Houston Stadium, Houston, TX Capacity 68,777 spectators Stage FIFA World Cup 2026 — Round of 32 Referee Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Are There Betting Odds for Brazil vs Japan?

Not yet. Traditional sportsbook odds (moneyline, spread, over/under) have not been released for this match as of June 29, 2026. Betting markets usually open 1–7 days before a World Cup fixture.

The probabilities quoted above are derived from pre-match statistical models — not from bookmaker odds lines. Check back closer to kickoff for live odds from licensed sportsbooks.

Can the $50 Polymarket Bonus Be Used on Other World Cup Matches?

Yes. The WTOP bonus is not restricted to Brazil vs Japan. You can apply it to any FIFA World Cup 2026 market, including other Round of 32, quarterfinal, and semifinal predictions.

Brazil vs Japan Prediction

Brazil is projected to advance past Japan in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 with a 55.2% win probability. The Seleção enter the knockout stage as clear favorites due to their squad depth and international pedigree. That said, Japan’s 18.9% win probability and a 25.9% draw chance mean an upset cannot be dismissed entirely.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Polymarket promo code for June 2026?

The Polymarket promo code for June 2026 is WTOP, good for a $50 bonus after a $20 minimum deposit.

How much is the Polymarket sign-up bonus?

New users receive a $50 bonus when they use code WTOP and deposit at least $20.

Is Brazil expected to beat Japan at the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. Brazil has a 55.2% win probability compared to Japan’s 18.9%, making the Seleção the heavy favorites in this Round of 32 match.

Where is Brazil vs Japan being played?

The match takes place at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas, with a seating capacity of 68,777.

What time does Brazil vs Japan start?

Kickoff is at 5:00 PM UTC on June 29, 2026 (12:00 PM Central Time).