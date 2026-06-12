Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus For USA-Paraguay, World Cup Weekend Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With USA playing their first game of the 2026 World Cup tonight against Paraguay tonight, now is the perfect time to set up a new account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus For New Users

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On June 12th, 2026

Offer Overview

To capitalize on this exclusive Polymarket promo code, new Polymarket customers simply need to register for a new account and complete a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20. Once that transaction is processed, the platform automatically credits your account with a $50 sign-up bonus, supplying immediate capital to trade on available markets.

This pragmatic welcome offer is an optimal way to establish a baseline portfolio during the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup showdown between the USA and Paraguay. To successfully claim these bonus funds, participants must be at least 18 years old, physically located in an eligible Polymarket state, and completely new to the platform.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today On USA vs. Paraguay

USA (Home): 47%

Draw: 29%

Paraguay (Away): 24%

To start off USA’s World Cup journey, they play their first Group D match against Paraguay tonight. As you can see by the probabilities, USA is expected to come out on top tonight. It will be an important game to start off the tournament, as USA will face off against Australia and Turkiye in their remaining Group D games. Starting off with a win would go a long way toward advancing.

Additional Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

While the soccer world focuses on the World Cup, your Polymarket bonus funds can also be deployed across other major sporting events. Today’s Major League Baseball slate offers several compelling matchups for traders looking to diversify their predictive portfolios. Evaluating underlying metrics in these contests can reveal significant market value:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Signing up now will maximize your choices with your initial trades on the Polymarket platform, whether you are interested in the World Cup, MLB or any other sport.

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay match requires a few systematic steps. Follow this straightforward process to unlock the offer and establish your account:

Create an Account: Click here and initiate the registration process by submitting your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Comply with standard regulatory security protocols by providing valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up phase, input the promo code WTOP in the designated field to secure the promotional offer. Make a Deposit: Finalize the activation by processing a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once the initial deposit clears, your account will reflect the additional bonus funds, equipping you with the necessary capital to trade on the World Cup matchup between the USA and Paraguay.