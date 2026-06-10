Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA Finals are heating up, and things are getting wild out here in New York. Ahead of tonight’s Game 4 showdown, new customers can sign up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Get a $50 bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you’re looking to back Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs or going with Jalen Brunson with the Knicks, this bonus gives us the perfect opportunity to jump straight into the action with a nice padded bankroll.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for the Spurs-Knicks

Promo code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus amount: $50 free bonus credited instantly

$50 free bonus credited instantly Minimum deposit required: $20

$20 Playthrough / wagering requirement: None — withdraw or trade immediately

None — withdraw or trade immediately Who qualifies: US-based users, age 18+, first-time Polymarket accounts only

US-based users, age 18+, first-time Polymarket accounts only Accepted payment methods: All supported deposit options (crypto, card, bank transfer)

All supported deposit options (crypto, card, bank transfer) Eligible markets: NBA Finals odds, politics, crypto, and all active Polymarket events

NBA Finals odds, politics, crypto, and all active Polymarket events Expiration: No stated expiration; code is active and verified as of June 10, 2026

No stated expiration; code is active and verified as of June 10, 2026 Last verified: June 10, 2026

The $50 bonus hits your account the second your qualifying deposit clears. From there, it’s yours to trade however you see fit — tonight’s Spurs-Knicks game, politics, crypto, whatever’s live on the platform.

Deposit $20 to Claim a $50 Bonus

Let’s break down exactly what we’re looking at here. New customers have a chance to claim a $50 sign-up bonus ahead of this high-stakes Spurs vs. Knicks battle. To unlock this exclusive welcome offer, you simply need to register for a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that qualifying deposit hits your account, the $50 bonus is yours, giving you a serious boost to make your predictions for this critical playoff clash.

To successfully activate the offer, you must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates. Claim your bonus today, and let’s get in on the action as the Spurs and Knicks battle it out in a hostile MSG environment.

Probabilities for Game 4

Team Probability New York Knicks 53.78% San Antonio Spurs 46.22%

I’m looking closely at these numbers, and there is a nice pay day on the board. If we use our $50 Polymarket sign-up bonus to back the home favorites, trading on the New York Knicks’ 53.78% probability yields a solid $39.37 in profit should they secure the Game 4 victory. Conversely, if you’re like me and love the value of a live underdog, placing that $50 on the San Antonio Spurs at their 46.22% probability returns a sweet $54.00 profit if they can pull off another upset at MSG.

When evaluating which team represents the better bet, the stats tell a compelling story. The Knicks are dominating possession and efficiency, boasting a massive 16.2 Net Rate and leading the series with a 55.0% Total Rebound Percentage. But after Wemby dropped 32 points in Game 3 to snap New York’s 13-game playoff win streak, we know the Spurs are a massive threat.