Pirates play the Phillies leading series 1-0

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-38, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-38, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (3-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -242, Pirates +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia has gone 23-20 in home games and 47-38 overall. The Phillies have an 18-6 record in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh has a 20-20 record on the road and a 43-42 record overall. The Pirates have hit 108 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .322 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 14 walks and 44 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 18 for 40 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 20 home runs while slugging .502. Esmerlyn Valdez is 11 for 26 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .287 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.