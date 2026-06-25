Pirates place Spencer Horwitz on the 10-day injured list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed first baseman Spencer Horwitz on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed first baseman Spencer Horwitz on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a left hamstring injury.

Horwitz was injured Wednesday night in an 11-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. He felt a grabbing sensation in his leg while grounding into a double play in the third inning. He was removed for a pinch-hitter an inning later.

In 74 games this season, Horwitz is hitting .280 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Infielder Jack Brannigan was recalled from Double-A Altoona. The 25-year-old has yet to make it in the big leagues after being selected in the third round of the 2012 draft from Notre Dame.

The Pirates and Mariners were set to finish a three-game series on Thursday.

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