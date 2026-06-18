Phillies host the Mets on 3-game home win streak

New York Mets (33-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-34, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday,…

New York Mets (33-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-34, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -128, Mets +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Mets.

Philadelphia has gone 21-18 at home and 40-34 overall. The Phillies are 26-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 15-23 record in road games and a 33-41 record overall. The Mets have a 7-12 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .323 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 13 walks and 35 RBIs. Bryson Stott is 12 for 35 with eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Mets. Juan Soto is 13 for 34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: day-to-day (wrist), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.