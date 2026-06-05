Paredes homers for 3rd straight game, drives in 4 in Astros’ 5-1 win over A’s

HOUSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered for the third straight game, driving in four runs to propel the Houston Astros…

HOUSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered for the third straight game, driving in four runs to propel the Houston Astros to a 5-1 victory over the Athletics on Friday night.

Jeremy Peña singled off Jack Perkins (2-3) to begin the first inning, extending his hitting streak to six games before Yordan Alvarez followed with a walk. Paredes homered for the ninth time for a 3-0 lead.

Alvarez, who chased down first-inning fly balls from Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz in left field in his first start out there since May 5, singled to start the third before scoring on a triple by Christian Walker. Paredes followed with a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 advantage.

Peter Lambert (5-4) was cruising until Brent Rooker hit his ninth homer in the sixth. The right-hander then walked Tyler Soderstrom in front of a double by Henry Bolte to put runners on second and third with one out. Enyel De Los Santos came in and struck out Zach Gelof before retiring Jeff McNeil on a liner to Jose Altuve at second to limit the damage.

The Athletics loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Lambert struck out McNeil and Darell Hernaiz to keep it 3-0. He allowed one run on five hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.

De Los Santos retired all five batters he faced, Bryan King pitched a scoreless eighth, and closer Josh Hader struck out the side in his second appearance after beginning the season on the injured list.

Altuve singled in the eighth and finished 1 for 4 in his first game since May 16 when he landed on the IL with a strained left oblique. It was the only hit off reliever Mason Barnett over the final four innings.

Perkins was charged with all five runs in four innings.

Up next

Athletics RHP Kade Morris was set to make his big-league debut on the mound Saturday, opposite Astros rookie RHP Tatsuya Imai (2-3, 5.52).

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