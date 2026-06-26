Panama striker Cecilio Waterman, midfielder José Luis Rodríguez have training ground confrontation

WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Panama striker Cecilio Waterman and midfielder José Luis Rodríguez had a brief confrontation during training Friday.…

WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Panama striker Cecilio Waterman and midfielder José Luis Rodríguez had a brief confrontation during training Friday.

Waterman pushed Rodríguez in the chest, and the two were separated by teammates, during practice ahead of Saturday’s World Cup Group L game against England.

“This is a normal situation,” Panama coach Thomas Christiansen said through an interpreter later at MetLife Stadium.

“I would have liked to see these situations more often in the training,” he added. “That means the team is alive, they are willing to do a good effort for being in the squad on the first 11 for the game for tomorrow. So, again, if this happens another time, it’s a good sign that they are alive.”

In the World Cup for the second time, Panama has been eliminated from advancement with losses to Ghana and Croatia. Los Canaleros have failed to advance past the first round in both World Cup appearances.

___

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.