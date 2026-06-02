Padres visit the Phillies to start 3-game series

San Diego Padres (32-26, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-29, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (32-26, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-29, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0)

LINE: Phillies -135, Padres +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has a 30-29 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Phillies rank fifth in the NL with 72 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

San Diego has a 32-26 record overall and a 16-10 record in road games. The Padres have an 18-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .317 batting average, and has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 10 walks and 24 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 9 for 41 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and eight home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 15 for 37 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .179 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Padres: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.