Padres INF Jake Cronenworth returns after being sidelined by a concussion

CHICAGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres activated Jake Cronenworth from the injured list on Monday after the veteran infielder…

CHICAGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres activated Jake Cronenworth from the injured list on Monday after the veteran infielder was sidelined by a concussion.

The Padres also placed right-hander David Morgan on the 15-day IL with left knee inflammation. Right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A San Antonio, and infielder Will Wagner was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

The 32-year-old Cronenworth went 0 for 3 in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series. It was his first big league game since May 4.

“Great to have (Cronenworth) back,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said before the game. “We missed him definitely. A guy that’s been a part of our team for a while and someone that’s just Steady Eddie, professional at-bat all the time and then great second baseman.”

Cronenworth was grazed on his jaw by a 96-mph fastball from Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on April 18. He went 4 for 31 over his next 12 games before going on the IL with delayed symptoms from the concussion.

He played in three rehab games with Triple-A El Paso, going 3 for 12 with a homer.

“Anytime you got a head injury and then you know you’re not able to see things the way you normally used to be able to see things, especially as a hitter at the plate, there’s probably times where he’s like, am I ever going to be able to be a major league hitter again?” Stammen said. “And just time heals a lot of things and luckily the time wasn’t too long, but it was long enough to where he could get back and feels pretty good about where he’s at right now.”

The 22-year-old Rodriguez allowed a hit while recording the first two outs in the sixth in the loss to the Cubs. He is 1-2 with a 2.06 ERA in 32 games with San Diego this season. He was sent down on June 19 to help manage his workload during his rookie season.

“We gave him a week off,” Stammen said. “That’s pretty good, you know, overall in the scheme of things of a long season.”

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