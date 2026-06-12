One Extraordinary Photo: Raúl Jiménez’s goal seals Mexico victory

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Natacha Pisarenko is a staff photographer with The Associated Press, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Natacha Pisarenko is a staff photographer with The Associated Press, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During her 20-plus year AP career she has covered everything from sports and daily life to breaking news. The 2026 tournament is her fourth World Cup as a photojournalist.

Why this photo

No country has hosted more World Cup opening matches than Mexico, yet it had never won one. That made this game especially significant, and the team was determined to change that history.

Raúl Jiménez’s goal in the second half gave Mexico a comfortable 2-0 lead, easing the pressure and triggering celebrations that were echoed far beyond the stadium. His reaction captured the emotion of a country witnessing a historic moment.

How I made this photo

I made this image with a 70-200mm lens, which I had ready just before the goal was scored. During a World Cup opening photographers are packed shoulder-to-shoulder, making lens changes difficult and risky. A quick movement can bump a colleague, block someone’s view, or cause you to miss the moment entirely.

Anticipating both the play and the lens I would need was the safest and most practical way to be ready when the goal came.

Why it works

The image works because it captures both sides of the story in a single frame. Jiménez’s ecstatic celebration conveys the joy and relief of scoring in such a symbolic match, while the South African goalkeeper, seated in disappointment in the background, provides a clear counterpoint

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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