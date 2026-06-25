One Extraordinary Photo: Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa’s special moment

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Silvia Izquierdo is a staff photojournalist with The Associated Press and is based in Rio de…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Silvia Izquierdo is a staff photojournalist with The Associated Press and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. During her 20-plus year career she has covered World Cup tournaments, the Olympics, breaking news, social issues and political developments.

Why this photo?

During halftime of Wednesday’s match between Mexico and Czechia, the stadium lights went dark and thousands of fans illuminated the stands with their cellphone flashlights. When I spotted Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa warming up with his teammates on the field, I knew the moment carried special meaning. This is his sixth and final World Cup after saying he will retire from professional soccer after the tournament. When that happens it will bring to a close an impressive international career.

How I made this photo

I shot this photo with a 400mm f/2.8 lens from my position on the field. The long focal length created the shallow depth of field I wanted, isolating Ochoa from the background and drawing the viewer’s attention entirely to him.

Why it works

This image captures a quiet, introspective moment that contrasts with the intensity of the World Cup stage. Ochoa’s expression conveys a sense of reflection in the magical atmosphere. Great soccer photographs are not always born from the decisive play or dramatic action. Sometimes the moments between plays, when emotions surface away from the ball, tell an even more powerful story. In the end, soccer is as much about the emotions the game evokes as it is about the game itself.

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