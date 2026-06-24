Olympic athletes to get cash grants from new $100M fund created by IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee committed Wednesday to paying more than $100 million directly to athletes, creating…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee committed Wednesday to paying more than $100 million directly to athletes, creating a fund for $10,000 grants they can apply for after competing at a Summer Games or Winter Games.

The cash commitment from the IOC comes after growing calls in recent years to pay prize money at the Olympic Games.

IOC member and former NBA star Pau Gasol announced the project, which will first be open to nearly 3,000 athletes who competed at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games.

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AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

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