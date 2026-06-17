Live Radio
Home » Sports » Oklahoma 11, Georgia 4

Oklahoma 11, Georgia 4

The Associated Press

June 17, 2026, 11:27 PM

Oklahoma Georgia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Walk cf 4 2 2 2 Phelps 3b/2b 5 0 0 0
C.Johnson 3b 5 0 0 0
LaChance c 5 1 2 0 Lujo cf 5 0 0 0
Willits ss 5 1 2 1 Hudson 1b 2 1 1 0
Gambill dh 5 2 4 3 Ishikawa lf 4 0 0 0
Brock lf 5 2 3 0
Harris rf 5 2 2 5 Arcamone dh 4 0 0 0
Tockey 1b 5 0 0 0 Branch ss 3 2 2 2
Branch 2b 3 1 0 0 Koniarsky ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Jackson c 5 0 2 0
Black rf 2 0 1 2
Wynn 2b 2 1 0 0
Calloway ph-p 1 0 0 0
Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 34 4 6 4

E_Tockey. 2B_Branch (19), Jackson (14), Willits 2 (17), Gambill (14). HR_Branch (20), Walk 2 (6), Gambill (11), Harris 2 (6). RBI_Branch 2 (60), Black 2 (34), Walk 2 (24), Willits (52), Gambill 3 (40), Harris 5 (30).

Oklahoma 001 301 132 11
Georgia 000 012 001 4
IP H R ER BB SO
Oklahoma
L.Mercurius S 3 1/3 2 1 1 2 2
Wesloski W 5 2/3 4 3 1 2 4
Georgia
Nottingham 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Byrd 0 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
Farley L 3 1/3 6 4 4 0 6
Edwards 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Scott 4 5 4 4 2 6
Brown 0 1/3 3 2 2 0 1

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up