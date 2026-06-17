Oklahoma 11, Georgia 4

Oklahoma Georgia ab r h bi ab r h bi Walk cf 4 2 2 2 Phelps 3b/2b 5 0…

Oklahoma Georgia ab r h bi ab r h bi Walk cf 4 2 2 2 Phelps 3b/2b 5 0 0 0 C.Johnson 3b 5 0 0 0 LaChance c 5 1 2 0 Lujo cf 5 0 0 0 Willits ss 5 1 2 1 Hudson 1b 2 1 1 0 Gambill dh 5 2 4 3 Ishikawa lf 4 0 0 0 Brock lf 5 2 3 0 Harris rf 5 2 2 5 Arcamone dh 4 0 0 0 Tockey 1b 5 0 0 0 Branch ss 3 2 2 2 Branch 2b 3 1 0 0 Koniarsky ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Jackson c 5 0 2 0 Black rf 2 0 1 2 Wynn 2b 2 1 0 0 Calloway ph-p 1 0 0 0 Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 34 4 6 4

E_Tockey. 2B_Branch (19), Jackson (14), Willits 2 (17), Gambill (14). HR_Branch (20), Walk 2 (6), Gambill (11), Harris 2 (6). RBI_Branch 2 (60), Black 2 (34), Walk 2 (24), Willits (52), Gambill 3 (40), Harris 5 (30).

Oklahoma 001 301 132 — 11 Georgia 000 012 001 — 4

IP H R ER BB SO

Oklahoma L.Mercurius S 3 1/3 2 1 1 2 2 Wesloski W 5 2/3 4 3 1 2 4

Georgia Nottingham 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Byrd 0 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 Farley L 3 1/3 6 4 4 0 6 Edwards 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Scott 4 5 4 4 2 6 Brown 0 1/3 3 2 2 0 1

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