Oklahoma 11, Georgia 4

|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Walk cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Phelps 3b/2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Johnson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LaChance c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lujo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Willits ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hudson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gambill dh
|5
|2
|4
|3
|
|Ishikawa lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brock lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harris rf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|
|Arcamone dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tockey 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Branch ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Branch 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Koniarsky ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Black rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wynn 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Calloway ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|
E_Tockey. 2B_Branch (19), Jackson (14), Willits 2 (17), Gambill (14). HR_Branch (20), Walk 2 (6), Gambill (11), Harris 2 (6). RBI_Branch 2 (60), Black 2 (34), Walk 2 (24), Willits (52), Gambill 3 (40), Harris 5 (30).
|Oklahoma
|001
|301
|132
|—
|11
|Georgia
|000
|012
|001
|—
|4
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Mercurius S
|3
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Wesloski W
|5
|2/3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nottingham
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Byrd
|0
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Farley L
|3
|1/3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Edwards
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Brown
|0
|1/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
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