Live Radio
Home » Sports » Oh, brother! Brady Tkachuk…

Oh, brother! Brady Tkachuk getting traded to Florida to join Matthew Tkachuk, AP source says

The Associated Press

June 21, 2026, 6:23 PM

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk are about to team up in Florida, after the Panthers pulled off another summertime blockbuster.

The Panthers and Ottawa were finalizing a deal where Florida would send four draft picks to the Senators for Brady Tkachuk, a person familiar with the terms said Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had released details publicly.

The picks were Florida’s first-rounder this year, No. 9 overall, along with two picks acquired earlier Sunday in the Panthers’ move to send Mackie Samoskevich to Seattle, and another first-rounder in 2029.

Brady Tkachuk has spent the entirety of his eight-year NHL career in Ottawa, and now he joins his brother, Olympic teammate and podcast co-host in Florida — the place where Matthew Tkachuk has spent the last four seasons.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up