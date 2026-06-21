Oh, brother! Brady Tkachuk getting traded to Florida to join Matthew Tkachuk, AP source says

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk are about to team up in Florida, after the Panthers pulled off another summertime blockbuster.
The Panthers and Ottawa were finalizing a deal where Florida would send four draft picks to the Senators for Brady Tkachuk, a person familiar with the terms said Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had released details publicly.
The picks were Florida’s first-rounder this year, No. 9 overall, along with two picks acquired earlier Sunday in the Panthers’ move to send Mackie Samoskevich to Seattle, and another first-rounder in 2029.
Brady Tkachuk has spent the entirety of his eight-year NHL career in Ottawa, and now he joins his brother, Olympic teammate and podcast co-host in Florida — the place where Matthew Tkachuk has spent the last four seasons.
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