OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for World Cup Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 knockout stage heats up with an exciting slate of matches, new OG.com customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer ahead of today’s action. There is no OG promo code needed to get started; just sign up here to start collecting a $100 bonus.

The goal here is to give our bankrolls a serious boost right from the starting whistle. We can use these bonus funds to handicap any of today’s World Cup matchups, as well as any other matches happening later this week. Let’s dive into the board and chase that nice pay day together.

OG Promo Code: Overview of the Welcome Bonus

OG Promo Code Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer $100 Bonus Date Last Verified June 30, 2026

Redeem $100 Prediction Bonus for the World Cup

This current OG promo code offer provides a massive opportunity exclusively for new customers to secure a $100 sign-up bonus. As the FIFA World Cup advances through the pivotal Round of 32, this promotion gives us extra flexibility to find real value across the day’s matches.

Whether you are looking to place predictions on the heavyweight clash between France and Sweden or the thrilling showdown between Mexico and Ecuador, your bonus funds can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule.

To claim this offer, users must make an initial deposit and be sure to follow the terms and conditions to redeem the entire bonus. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new users who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state. With several high-stakes matches on the board, there is nothing better than using house money to get involved in the knockout stage action.

World Cup Matches Today

As the FIFA World Cup knockout stage gets underway, today’s Round of 32 schedule presents excellent opportunities to put your sign-up bonus to use. When handicapping soccer, dealing with the three-way moneyline can be tricky, but having a solid grasp of the probabilities gives us a real chance at a solid payout.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % France vs Sweden 77.6% 17.3% 10.5% Mexico vs Ecuador 44.8% 35.0% 26.1%

France enters their matchup heavily favored on the morning line to secure a victory in regulation, while the showdown between Mexico and Ecuador figures to be a tightly contested battle. With three possible outcomes in standard soccer moneylines, you can use your OG promo bonus to key in on either team to win outright, or predict a draw after 90 minutes of standard play.

How to Activate the Best OG Promo Code Offer

Once activated, the $100 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today and throughout the Round of 32. This gives new users the ultimate flexibility to use bonus funds on their game of choice. Whether we want to back a heavy favorite like France against Sweden, predict a gritty draw in Mexico vs. Ecuador, or explore other matchups this week, we have plenty of great options.