Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Secures $50 Coins For Red Sox-Yankees, MLB Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the most recent Novig promo code WTOP50 here to lock in $50 in coins for today’s MLB action after you spend $5 on the app.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 For MLB Saturday Slate

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer $50 Coins Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified On June 6th, 2026

This generous promotion is strictly available to new Novig customers who are looking to maximize their initial return on investment. Simply registering a new account and executing a $5 spend will instantly yield $50 in Novig coins.

These coins can be deployed across the entire upcoming sports schedule within the app’s free mode. Whether you are targeting the next major NBA matchup or finding value in today’s MLB action, this initial boost provides the flexibility to back your data-driven predictions with house capital.

Novig MLB Saturday Promo

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) CWS @ PHI CWS +121 / PHI -125 O/U10.5 PIT @ ATL PIT +104 / ATL -106 O/U 7.5 BOS @ NYY BOS +117 / NYY -118 O/U 8.5

In Atlanta, Spencer Strider takes the mound against Braxton Ashcraft and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves’ starting rotation has been a model of efficiency this season, posting a collective 3.29 ERA while generating a strong 8.824 K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings) rate. Backing Strider at home is a fundamentally sound play, as high strikeout rates effectively limit opponent contact and mitigate the variance of balls in play.

In the Bronx, Will Warren takes the ball for the New York Yankees as they host Ranger Suarez and the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees’ starting staff has excelled at run prevention, carrying a stellar 3.07 ERA. Conversely, the Red Sox rotation has regressed to a 4.50 ERA, though Suarez has performed well on an individual level. Targeting this specific discrepancy in pitching efficiency makes the Yankees an analytically appealing option for your wagers, even with Aaron Judge out due to injury.

Finally, the Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago White Sox in a game that features a massive statistical mismatch. Andrew Painter gets the nod for Philadelphia, backed by a rotation that strikes out an elite 9.3 batters per nine innings. Going up against Sean Burke and a White Sox rotation burdened by a 4.18 starter ERA, the Phillies present another compelling, data-backed angle for prospective players.

Sign Up With Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Welcome Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure you properly secure your Novig coins:

Register Your Account: Open the platform here and create a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Identity: For compliance and security purposes, you will need to upload proof of identification to verify your new account. Apply the Code: During the registration process, strictly input the Novig promo code WTOP50 to attach the bonus offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit to fund your newly created wallet. Get in the Game: Spend at least $5 in the app on any of today’s MLB matchups, the upcoming NBA slate, or the NHL Stanley Cup Final to fully activate your promotion.

Once you have executed these steps, you will be properly equipped to attack today’s sports schedule with $50 in Novig coins.