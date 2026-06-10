Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 4 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and unlock $50 in Novig Coins with a $5 spend on the NBA Finals or any other available market. Click here to get in on the action.

By making a straightforward $5 purchase within the platform, users will immediately receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. This welcome offer allows you to lock in your selections for the Knicks-Spurs NBA matchup, and your newly acquired Novig coins can also be applied to any NBA, NHL, or MLB game on the schedule this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Before placing your picks for the game between the Knicks and Spurs, here is a quick overview of the welcome bonus details.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2026

The latest Novig promo code unlocks a clear advantage exclusively for new Novig users looking to participate in the NBA Postseason. By simply making a qualifying $5 spend on the platform, eligible first-time customers are automatically rewarded with $50 in Novig coins. This welcome bonus provides a practical way to build your initial digital bankroll and start making predictions across the upcoming sports schedule, whether you are analyzing NBA spreads, projecting NHL goal totals, or looking at MLB run lines.

With the San Antonio Spurs set to tip off against the New York Knicks, there is excellent value in putting your newly acquired Novig coins to use. Once your new account is verified and the $5 requirement is met, you can immediately apply your $50 bonus toward predictions for this matchup, giving you ample flexibility to explore the different markets available on the platform.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 Preview

When evaluating the Novig platform, analyzing the consensus lines alongside recent trends is the most effective approach. Below are the current prediction markets for the Knicks and Spurs matchup:

Team Spread Total New York Knicks -2.5 O 216.5 San Antonio Spurs +2.5 U 216.5

When analyzing the board for the most logical predictions, the trends point to a few compelling angles. The New York Knicks enter as slight 2.5-point favorites and have been incredibly reliable for those predicting the spread, covering in eight of their last 10 contests.

However, the San Antonio Spurs are highly resilient when catching points. San Antonio has successfully covered the spread in six of their last eight games as an underdog, maintaining a strong 16-9 record against the spread over their previous 25 games overall. Projecting the Spurs to cover the +2.5 spread looks like a sound strategic decision based on their proven history of keeping games highly competitive.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get started? Claiming your bonus ahead of the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these structured steps to activate the offer: