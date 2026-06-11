Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Novig promo code WTOP50 and use a $5 spend on MLB or the World Cup to unlock $50 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether you want to lock in your picks for MLB matchups featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-24) visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) and the Atlanta Braves (45-22) taking on the Chicago White Sox (35-31), or you prefer to look toward the hardwood, the ice, or the global stage, this bonus balance offers complete flexibility. Ultimately, these Novig Coins can be used to explore different MLB markets, the upcoming World Cup, or any NBA or NHL game this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 11, 2026

New users on the Novig platform can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer to jumpstart their experience. By registering for an account with the promo code WTOP and making a qualifying $5 spend, eligible new Novig users will automatically unlock $50 in Novig coins. This bonus balance provides immediate flexibility, allowing players to dive straight into the prediction markets and make picks across the upcoming sports schedule.

While fans continue to follow the broader sports landscape, this promo code is perfectly timed for the available baseball slate. New users can put their Novig coins in play for the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates, or shift their attention to the clash between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox. No matter which diamond you choose, this welcome offer ensures you have the firepower to get involved.

Best MLB Matchups on Thursday

Matchup Total Runs LAD @ PIT 9.5 ATL @ CHW 8.5

When deciding how to use your Novig MLB promo, consider predicting the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their matchup. The Dodgers will hand the ball to Justin Wrobleski against Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller. Los Angeles’ starting rotation boasts a stellar 2.92 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, giving them a distinct advantage over a Pirates starting staff holding a 3.94 ERA. Furthermore, the Dodgers’ offense brings a robust .789 team OPS into the contest, easily outpacing Pittsburgh’s .737 mark.

Another intriguing option in the prediction markets is forecasting fewer than 8.5 total runs in the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox. Atlanta is sending Martín Pérez to the mound to duel Chicago’s Anthony Kay. The Braves’ pitching staff has been highly effective, with starters compiling a 3.38 ERA and the bullpen sitting at a sharp 2.93 ERA. On the other side of the diamond, the White Sox have struggled to generate consistent offense, posting a modest .412 slugging percentage and tallying just 191 extra-base hits so far this season. Chicago’s starting pitching has managed a 4.28 ERA, which should help keep the scoring in check against an Atlanta lineup batting .256 overall.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Unlocking this offer is quick and simple. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates or make a prediction on the Atlanta Braves taking on the Chicago White Sox, just follow these steps to get started: