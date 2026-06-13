Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Novig promo code WTOP50 and spend $5 on the NBA Finals to win $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming NBA clash between New York and San Antonio, or you want to make picks on any NBA, NHL, MLB, or World Cup event this week, this sign-up offer provides the perfect opportunity to lock in a $50 bonus. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this Novig promo.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2026

The latest Novig promo code unlocks a high-value opportunity exclusively for new users looking to dive into the upcoming sports schedule. By signing up and making a straightforward $5 spend within the app, first-time customers will instantly receive $50 in Novig coins. This generous welcome bonus provides a practical way to build a prediction bankroll without requiring a massive initial investment.

With $50 in Novig coins at your disposal, you can immediately begin making predictions across the platform’s extensive markets. This offer is perfectly timed for the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Whether you want to back the road-warrior Knicks or support the hometown Spurs, this new-user exclusive ensures you have the necessary resources to engage with the NBA action.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo

Before making your selections for the matchup, take a look at the current prediction markets for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs:

Market New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 -5.5 Total (O/U 216.5) Over Under

If you are looking to put your Novig NBA promo to work, recent trends point heavily toward backing New York in the spread market. The Knicks have been absolute dynamos at covering the number, boasting a 12-3 (.800) record against the spread over their last 15 games. Taking the Knicks +5.5 offers a logical angle backed by hard data, especially considering how efficiently they travel.

Furthermore, New York has secured outright victories in its last eight road games against opponents with a winning record. While the Spurs have the home-court advantage, the combination of New York’s reliable spread coverage and dominant road trends against winning teams makes the Knicks the most pragmatic prediction on the board.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you are ready to make your picks:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to complete the verification process. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to use the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit into your newly created Novig wallet. Place Your Prediction: Spend at least $5 in the app to fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial $5 is spent, your Novig promo will be active, putting you in the perfect position to take advantage of this compelling Knicks-Spurs matchup.