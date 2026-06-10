Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Novig promo code WTOP50, new players can spend $5 on the NBA Finals to unlock $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to get in on the action.

The purpose of this guide is to clearly explain how you can claim this introductory bonus: simply by making a $5 purchase within the platform, users will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make predictions on future games. These bonus Novig coins can be put into action for the Spurs-Knicks contest, as well as any other NHL or MLB games taking place this week.

Secure $50 in Novig Coins With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Before you lock in your picks for the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup, here is a clear breakdown of the introductory welcome offer available to new users:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2026

By taking advantage of this introductory offer, new users who register and complete a minimum spend of just $5 on the platform will be rewarded with $50 in Novig coins. These bonus coins can then be immediately used to make predictions on the heavily anticipated Spurs-Knicks matchup or applied to any other events on the upcoming sports schedule, including a full slate of MLB action and the Stanley Cup Final.

Please note that this special promotion is exclusively available to new Novig customers creating an account for the very first time. If you have not yet signed up, simply activate the promo code during the registration process, complete your initial $5 spend, and your account will be credited with $50 in Novig coins to jumpstart your experience ahead of tip-off.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 Preview

Team Spread Total (O/U) San Antonio Spurs +2.5 Over 216.5 New York Knicks -2.5 Under 216.5

If you are looking to put your Novig NBA promo to work, this matchup offers several compelling prediction angles based on recent trends and team metrics. The team-level data provides plenty of value for the primary prediction markets.

New York Knicks to Cover (-2.5) The Knicks have been a highly reliable pick in recent matchups, going 8-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last 10 games. Backing them to cover the small number at home aligns perfectly with their recent multi-game performance trends.

Over 216.5 Total Points Users eyeing the totals market should look toward the Over. The Over has successfully hit in four of the Knicks’ last five games when playing as the favorite. With both offenses finding a rhythm, backing a high-scoring affair presents a logical prediction.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action for the Knicks vs. Spurs game? Claiming your offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion before tip-off: