North Carolina 12, West Virginia 7

North Carolina West Virginia ab r h bi ab r h bi Schaffner ss 3 3 1 1 Guzman rf/1b…
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Schaffner ss
|3
|3
|1
|1
|
|Guzman rf/1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hull cf
|5
|3
|4
|2
|
|Kelly 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Gallaher 2b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|
|Schoenfeld cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Paulsen 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|S.Smith dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nicholson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Graveline c
|4
|1
|4
|2
|
|Howe lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ineich ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hynek c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wills rf-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winslow dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lumsden lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|French rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hall 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barjam ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kresser 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|42
|12
|16
|11
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|6
|
E_Hall, Kresser. 2B_Hull 2 (26), French (3). 3B_Kelly (4), Hull (2), Nicholson (1). HR_Kelly (19). RBI_Kelly 2 (63), Schoenfeld (52), Graveline 2 (39), Ineich (36), Schaffner (48), Hull 2 (85), Gallaher 4 (61), Paulsen (56), Nicholson 2 (51), French (14).
|North Carolina
|203
|302
|200
|—
|12
|West Virginia
|100
|000
|510
|—
|7
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glauber
|2
|1/3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Boaz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rose W
|4
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Matthijs
|1
|1/3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estridge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Korn
|3
|1/3
|7
|6
|5
|0
|3
|Bassinger
|1
|1/3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Cole L
|2
|1/3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|McDougal
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
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