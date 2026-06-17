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North Carolina 12, West Virginia 7

The Associated Press

June 17, 2026, 5:32 PM

North Carolina West Virginia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schaffner ss 3 3 1 1 Guzman rf/1b 4 2 2 0
Hull cf 5 3 4 2 Kelly 2b 5 2 3 2
Gallaher 2b 5 2 4 4 Schoenfeld cf 4 1 1 1
Paulsen 1b 5 1 3 1 S.Smith dh 4 1 0 0
Nicholson 3b 5 0 1 2 Graveline c 4 1 4 2
Howe lf 5 0 0 0 Ineich ss 4 0 1 1
Hynek c 5 0 0 0 Wills rf-ss 2 0 1 0
Winslow dh 4 1 1 0 Lumsden lf 5 0 0 0
French rf 5 2 2 1 Hall 3b 4 0 0 0
Barjam ph-p 1 0 0 0
Kresser 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 42 12 16 11 Totals 38 7 12 6

E_Hall, Kresser. 2B_Hull 2 (26), French (3). 3B_Kelly (4), Hull (2), Nicholson (1). HR_Kelly (19). RBI_Kelly 2 (63), Schoenfeld (52), Graveline 2 (39), Ineich (36), Schaffner (48), Hull 2 (85), Gallaher 4 (61), Paulsen (56), Nicholson 2 (51), French (14).

North Carolina 203 302 200 12
West Virginia 100 000 510 7
IP H R ER BB SO
North Carolina
Glauber 2 1/3 3 1 1 1 3
Boaz 1 2 1 1 1 1
Rose W 4 1/3 2 0 0 2 2
Matthijs 1 1/3 3 4 4 1 1
West Virginia
Estridge 1 0 0 0 0 2
Korn 3 1/3 7 6 5 0 3
Bassinger 1 1/3 4 2 2 0 2
Cole L 2 1/3 4 4 4 2 1
McDougal 1 1 0 0 0 1

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