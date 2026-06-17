Nike to release Caitlin Clark’s ‘Caitlin 1’ signature shoe this fall

Caitlin Clark can check another “must-have” item off her list in her rise to one of the biggest stars in…

Caitlin Clark can check another “must-have” item off her list in her rise to one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball: a signature shoe.

Nike announced on Wednesday that it is releasing the “Caitlin 1” this fall.

“Coming to a logo near you,” the sportswear giant posted, a nod to Clark’s penchant for taking 3-pointers from near where the logos sit at midcourt in most WNBA arenas. The shoe, which was showcased in racer blue in the promo launch and features Clark’s initials on the tongue, will retail for $140.

The Indiana Fever guard had been hinting at the shoe’s long-anticipated arrival recently on social media posts.

Clark, who is averaging 20.4 points and a WNBA-leading 8.3 assists for Indiana, is the latest female baller to have a shoe designed in her honor.

Other WNBA stars to have their own shoe include four-time MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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