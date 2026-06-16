NFL, NBA unions applaud efforts on bill designed to fix college sports in letter obtained by the AP

The NFL Players Association and National Basketball Players Association teamed up on letter to leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee,…

The NFL Players Association and National Basketball Players Association teamed up on letter to leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee, applauding their efforts on a recently introduced Senate bill designed to fix college sports.

A copy of the letter from the NFLPA and NBPA was obtained on Tuesday by The Associated Press from a person who shared it on condition of anonymity because it was not released publicly.

The unions wrote that they support the bill for provisions that guarantee NIL rights and provide medical and healthcare benefits.

“We encourage continued meaningful stakeholder engagement and negotiations to further strengthen the bill as it moves through Congress to ensure college athletes are protected and empowered,” read the letter addressed to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

The NFL also released a statement in support of the bipartisan bill.

“Healthy, stable, and thriving collegiate athletics is essential to the future of American sports, including Olympic sports, and this legislation is an important step to achieving that for the benefit of all college athletes and institutions alike,” the league said, adding it will continue to work with Congress on the bill.

While Cruz and Cantwell, the two top-ranked lawmakers on the Senate Commerce Committee, support the bill, passage through the Senate is far from certain.

Cruz and Cantwell have portrayed their bipartisan bill, which would need 60 votes to clear the Senate, as the last, best chance to make lasting fixes to college sports. They have said they are open to adjusting the 111-page measure, which was rolled out on May 27.

The SEC and Big Ten have not backed the Protect College Sports Act as currently written, and it is facing criticism from some senators.

Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban and others have testified in support of the bill aimed at overhauling a college sports system with players earning millions of dollars while moving freely between schools.

The bill would regulate payments to athletes, limit them to one “free” transfer during their careers and create a “Lane Kiffin Rule” restricting coaches from leaving programs during the season.

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