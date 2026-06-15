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New Zealand 2, IR Iran 2

The Associated Press

June 15, 2026, 11:13 PM

New Zealand 1 1 2
IR Iran 1 1 2

First Half_1, New Zealand, Just, (Wood), 7th minute; 2, IR Iran, Rezaeian, (Moghanloo), 32nd.

Second Half_3, New Zealand, Just, (Wood), 55th; 4, IR Iran, Mohebbi, (Rezaeian), 64th.

Goalies_New Zealand, Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud; IR Iran, Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini.

Yellow Cards_Hajisafi, IR Iran, 89th.

Referee_Cesar Ramos Palazuelos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola, Erick Yair Miranda Galindo. 4th Official_Yusuke Araki.

A_70,108.

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