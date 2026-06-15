New Zealand 2, IR Iran 2

|New Zealand
|1
|1
|—
|2
|IR Iran
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, New Zealand, Just, (Wood), 7th minute; 2, IR Iran, Rezaeian, (Moghanloo), 32nd.
Second Half_3, New Zealand, Just, (Wood), 55th; 4, IR Iran, Mohebbi, (Rezaeian), 64th.
Goalies_New Zealand, Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud; IR Iran, Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini.
Yellow Cards_Hajisafi, IR Iran, 89th.
Referee_Cesar Ramos Palazuelos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola, Erick Yair Miranda Galindo. 4th Official_Yusuke Araki.
A_70,108.
___
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