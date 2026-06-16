New Predators executive Chris MacFarland strikes deal with former team to add Avs center Ross Colton

DENVER (AP) — New Nashville front-office executive Chris MacFarland didn’t take long to strike a deal with his former team…

DENVER (AP) — New Nashville front-office executive Chris MacFarland didn’t take long to strike a deal with his former team in trading for Colorado forward Ross Colton on Tuesday.

MacFarland, who recently left his role as Avalanche GM to become the president of hockey operations/general manager of the Predators, acquired the veteran center along with goaltender Isak Posch. Colorado receives goalie Magnus Chrona and a pair of third-round picks (2026, ’27).

“We are very excited to add Ross Colton to our forward mix,” MacFarland said in a statement. “Ross is a versatile, two-way winger who will add sandpaper and grit into our middle six group.”

Colton is coming off a season with Colorado in which he had nine goals and 15 assists over 73 games. He was third among Avalanche players with 159 hits. Colton and the Avalanche made it to the Western Conference Final before being swept by Vegas.

It was MacFarland who helped orchestrate the trade that brought the 29-year-old Colton to Colorado on June 28, 2023, through a deal with Tampa Bay. Soon after, Colton was signed to a four-year contract.

The trade gives more draft capital to Joe Sakic, who’s stepping back into the role of GM in the wake of MacFarland’s departure. Sakic, who’s also the president of hockey operations, was in that position when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Chrona joins a team that features a goaltending tandem of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood. The pair won the William M. Jennings Trophy, which went to the goalies who played at least 25 games for the team that allowed the least amount of goals in the regular season.

Last season, the 25-year-old Chrona was 9-11-3 with a 2.94 goals-against average for the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League. Chrona remains familiar with the area having suited up at the University of Denver from 2019-23. He was part of the Pioneers when they won the national championship in 2021-22.

Posch spent time with the Colorado Eagles in each of the last two seasons. The Swedish native was named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic for the Pacific Division.

“He is a big goalie who will add to our already impressive depth at this position,” MacFarland said.

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AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed.

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