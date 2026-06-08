Netherlands rules out Jurrien Timber for the World Cup; Lutsharel Geertruida called up

NEW YORK (AP) — Dutch defender Jurrien Timber was ruled out of the World Cup on Monday because of a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dutch defender Jurrien Timber was ruled out of the World Cup on Monday because of a groin issue that had limited the 24-year-old Arsenal standout since mid-March.

Timber managed to play 55 minutes for Arsenal in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain just over a week ago. But the highly-ranked Dutch team nevertheless decided that he would not be fit enough for the rigors of the World Cup.

He was ruled out just as the Netherlands was preparing for its final warm-up match against Uzbekistan on Monday in New York.

“The 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to take part in the World Cup in a medically responsible manner,” the Dutch team announced in a statement. “In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the national team’s pre-camp in New York after the game against Uzbekistan.”

Timber will be replaced by Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who had been on manager Ronald Koeman’s stand-by list.

The Dutch team will head to base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, after the match in New York. Its World Cup opener is June 14 against Japan in Dallas, followed by matches against Sweden on June 20 in Houston and Tunisia on June 25 in Kansas City.

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