Netherlands 5, Sweden 1

|Sweden
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|3
|—
|5
First Half_1, Netherlands, Brobbey, (Gakpo), 5th minute; 2, Netherlands, Brobbey, (Dumfries), 17th.
Second Half_3, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Dumfries), 47th; 4, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Summerville), 54th; 5, Sweden, Elanga, (Isak), 59th; 6, Netherlands, Summerville, (Depay), 89th.
Goalies_Sweden, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Viktor Johansson; Netherlands, Bart Verbruggen, Robin Roefs, Mark Flekken.
Yellow Cards_Gudmundsson, Sweden, 53rd; Ayari, Sweden, 75th; Bergvall, Sweden, 80th.
Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring, Jarred Gillett. 4th Official_Abongile Tom.
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