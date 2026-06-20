Netherlands 5, Sweden 1

Sweden 0 1 — 1 Netherlands 2 3 — 5 First Half_1, Netherlands, Brobbey, (Gakpo), 5th minute; 2, Netherlands, Brobbey,…

Sweden 0 1 — 1 Netherlands 2 3 — 5

First Half_1, Netherlands, Brobbey, (Gakpo), 5th minute; 2, Netherlands, Brobbey, (Dumfries), 17th.

Second Half_3, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Dumfries), 47th; 4, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Summerville), 54th; 5, Sweden, Elanga, (Isak), 59th; 6, Netherlands, Summerville, (Depay), 89th.

Goalies_Sweden, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Viktor Johansson; Netherlands, Bart Verbruggen, Robin Roefs, Mark Flekken.

Yellow Cards_Gudmundsson, Sweden, 53rd; Ayari, Sweden, 75th; Bergvall, Sweden, 80th.

Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring, Jarred Gillett. 4th Official_Abongile Tom.

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