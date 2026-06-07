Nelly Korda wins US Women’s Open for 2nd straight major. J.T. Poston takes Memorial in playoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelly Korda won the 81st U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday for her second consecutive major victory,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelly Korda won the 81st U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday for her second consecutive major victory, holding off Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez by one shot when her final 2 1/2-foot par putt curled perilously around the cup and finally dropped in.

Korda’s first U.S. Open win is the fourth major victory of her career, and she claimed it with a steady 2-under 69 in the final round — but only after her second putt on the 18th green caught the left edge and toured half the circumference of the hole before dropping.

The top-ranked Korda put her hand over her open mouth in disbelief before finally laughing at her last shot. She finished at 8-under 276 after sharing the lead with multiple competitors throughout the windy finale of the first Women’s Open ever held at 100-year-old Riviera.

Korda made a 9-foot birdie putt on the 17th to break out of a four-way tie for the lead with Lopez, the hard-charging Hull and three-time major champion In Gee Chun. Korda calmly two-putted for par on the 18th, claiming the $2.5 million winner’s share of this Open’s record $12.5 million purse.

The 27-year-old Korda won The Chevron Championship in April, and she had three victories and three second-place finishes in her first seven starts of a spectacular season after going winless in 2025. After a rough opening-round 73 at Riviera, she put together back-to-back 67s to take a share of the lead into the final round.

PGA Tour

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — J.T. Poston built a four-shot lead Sunday morning in the rain-delayed Memorial and won the biggest tournament of his career. It just turned out to be a lot more work than he would have imagined.

Poston, who lost his lead after 12 holes, made a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to salvage an even-par 72 and force a playoff with Ryan Gerard, and then won on the second extra hole when Gerard missed a 6-foot par putt.

Gerard made a 40-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to briefly take the lead, closed with a 68 and didn’t really make a mistake over the final four hours until the final putt.

So ended the longest day for both of them — 33 holes, including 13 in the morning to complete the third round and two playoff holes. But what a payoff for Poston in so many ways. He had not finished in the top 20 in his previous 13 tournaments this year. And then he delivered the goods and celebrated with a handshake with tournament host Jack Nicklaus.

The perks went beyond the $4 million prize. Poston earned a spot in the next three majors with one great week — high enough in the world ranking to avoid a 36-hole qualifier Monday for the U.S. Open, the one British Open spot available this week, and a return to the Masters.

They finished at 12-under 276 after Poston and Gerard pulled away from what had been a five-way tie for the lead with an hour to go in the tournament.

LIV Golf League

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton had two late birdies to hold off Jon Rahm and close with a 1-under 71, giving him a two-shot victory Sunday in LIV Golf Andalucia for his second title in the league.

Hatton’s other victory came in 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rahm closed with a 67 to finish alone in second and keep his place atop the points standings on LIV Golf, which now is off for nearly two months.

Abraham Ancer (68) finished third, while Sergio Garcia played the back nine with one bogey and no birdies for a 70 to finish fourth. Joaquin Niemann stayed third in the points standings to earn a spot in the British Open.

Legion XIII, the team with Rahm and Hatton, won the team competition by six shots.

European tour

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Eugenio Chacarra of Spain won his second European tour event in as many years Sunday when his two-putt birdie on the final hole gave him a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory in the KLM Open.

Chacarra, who began his career with LIV Golf when he left Oklahoma State as the No. 2 amateur in the world, also won the Hero Indian Open last year.

Oliver Lindell birdied the final hole for a 69 to tie Chacarra for the lead, and the Spaniard delivered a bold shot to the back of the green that set up his final birdie for the win.

Chacarra moved to No. in the Race to Dubai as he tries to finish among the leading 10 players not already exempt to earn a PGA Tour card for 2027.

PGA Tour Champions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Darren Clarke and Ben Crane held on with two closing pars for a 4-under 67 in fourballs to win the American Family Insurance Championship by one shot Sunday over Kenny Perry and George McNeil in the lone team event on the PGA Tour Champions.

That makes two straight victories for Clarke in the team tournament, having partnered with Thomas Bjorn to win last year. Crane is in his first year on the 50-and-older circuit and gets credit for his first Champions win.

They finished at 30-under 183.

McNeil and Perry shot 62 to finish alone in second. Rory Sabbatini and Brian Gay (65) and Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers (66) tied for third.

Korn Ferry Tour

GREER, S.C. (AP) — Ben Kohles won the BMW Charity Pro-Am on Sunday for his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour victory, closing with an even-par 71 for a four-stroke margin.

Cole shot a 64 on Saturday to take a six-stroke lead. He finished at 15-under 268.

Logan McAllister was second after a 68.

Other tours

Corey Pereira, who returned to golf last fall after his wife died of cancer, picked up his first win in nearly eight years when he closed wit ha 6-under 65 for a four-shot victory in the Mexico Championship on the PGA Tour Americas. … Hiroshi Iwata closed with a 2-under 69 and made birdie on the first playoff hole against Naoyuki Kataoka and Taichi Kho to win the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship. It was the eighth career Japan Golf Tour title for the 45-year-old Iwata. … Charlie Lindh of Sweden won his first Asian Tour title when he made eagle on the final hole for an 8-under 64 and a four-shot victory in the Am Green IGPL Gharath Classic in Morocco. … Matthew Southgate closed with a 9-under 62 for an eight-shot victory in the Swiss Challenge, the first Challenge Tour title for the 37-year-old Englishman who overcame testicular cancer more than a decade ago. … Caitlyn Macnab won the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions on the Sunshine Tour with a 3-under 69, one shot ahead of Luis Carrera of Mexico. … Rin Yoshida held on with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory in the Yonex Ladies Golf Tournament on the Japan LPGA. … Kyorim Seo closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory in the Celltrion Queens Masters on the Korea LPGA.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.