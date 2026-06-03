NCAA men’s golf championship results

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results Wednesday from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Wednesday at La Costa Resort (seeds in parentheses):…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results Wednesday from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Wednesday at La Costa Resort (seeds in parentheses):

Auburn (1) def. UCLA (7), 4-1

Logan Reilly, Auburn, def. Alex Papayoanou, UCLA, 1 up

Jake Albert, Auburn, def. Tyler Loree, UCLA, 5 and 3.

Jackson Koivun, Auburn, def. Baylor Larrabee, UCLA, 4 and 3.

Josh Kim, UCLA, def. Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, 3 up (match stopped on No. 15)

Cayden Pope, Auburn, def. Kyle An, UCLA, 4 up (match stopped on No. 15)

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