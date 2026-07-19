DeWanna Bonner scores season-high 21, Mercury beat Sun 72-63 to snap 5-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 12 of her 18 points in the…

PHOENIX (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 12 of her 18 points in the second half, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 72-63 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Monique Akoa Makani added 11 points for the Mercury (9-18), who ended a three-game home skid. Natasha Mack (foot) returned from an eight-game absence and had four points, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 20 minutes off the bench.

Charlisse Leger-Walker converted a three-point play that pulled the Sun within a point with 4:42 left in the game, but Copper answered with a driving layup and then hit two free throws to make it 67-62 less than a minute later. Thomas threw an alley-oop to Bonner for a layup and the and-one free throw made it an eight-point lead with 1:44 left.

The Sun (7-19) had their two-game win streak halted. Brittney Griner scored 19 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Leila Lacan, who scored a career-high 26 in Connecticut’s 96-83 win over the Mercury on Friday, had seven points on 2-of-9 shooting and a career-high nine turnovers.

The Mercury scored 22 points off the Sun’s season-high 21 turnovers.

Phoenix shot 50% from the field and had 12 assists on 17 made field goals in the first half. The Mercury had a 10-point lead at the break.

Connecticut’s Aaliyah Edwards left the game due to a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Aneesah Morrow (reconditioning) and Saniya Rivers (ankle/foot) did not play for the Sun.

Up next

Sun: Play Wednesday at Indiana.

Mercury: Visit Los Angeles on Wednesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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