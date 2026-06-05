NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Get Top Offers from Polymarket, Kalshi, More for Knicks-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the NBA Finals rolling on with Game 2 between the Knicks and Spurs tonight, you have an opportunity to lock in the best offers from prediction market apps.

The Knicks stole Game 1 on the road on Wednesday, storming back from 14 down at one point to secure their 12th straight win in this postseason. Now the pressure is on the Spurs to avoid a 2-0 deficit heading to New York for Game 3. With plenty of angles to look at this game from, now is a perfect time to take advantage of leading prediction market offers.

NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Secure Knicks-Spurs Trading Bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 sign-up bonus here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 sign-up bonus here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo code: $25 bonus with iOS here or Android here.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 Novig Coins here.

OG Promo Code: $100 bonus offer here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus here.

It is crucial to mention that these prediction market apps are distinctly different from sportsbooks. You have the flexibility to buy and sell your positions at any point. This gives you more opportunities to secure a profit or mitigate losses than if you were to bet on the game with a sportsbook.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus Offer







When you sign up with Polymarket, you will be a $20 deposit away from getting $50 in bonuses. Once you complete that transaction, you will be free to trade those funds on Knicks-Spurs Game 2.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Trading Bonus







With Kalshi, you will have to complete $10 in trades to unlock the $10 bonus offer. You can trade $10 in one transaction on Knicks-Spurs tonight, or you can split that up into multiple transactions.

As long as you hit that $10 trading threshold, you will unlock the $10 in bonuses.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Score $25 Sign-Up Bonus















The FanDuel Predicts offer is simple. All you have to do is sign up, and you will receive $25 in bonuses to jumpstart your account. This means that you can quickly turn around and trade on tonight’s NBA Finals action after you complete the simple registration process.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins







The Novig promo code offer also requires a transaction to start your account. Spend $5 on the platform to get $50 in Novig Coins.

Once you have your coins, you can use them within the free portion of the app, essentially figuring out how the prediction markets work without risking real funds.

OG Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer







OG is a newer platform that is powered by Crypto.com. To get started, you just have to make trades for Game 2 of Knicks-Spurs tonight. The more you trade on the platform, the more in bonuses you get.

As you execute more transactions, you can get up to $100 in bonuses to use throughout the NBA Finals.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer







Crypto.com also has prediction markets available for tonight’s game, and you have a chance to lock in $50 in CRO bonuses. Start with a cryptocurrency trade on the platform.

From there, you will have CRO, which you can then take and stake to get up to $50 in CRO bonuses from this offer.