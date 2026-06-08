NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Get Top Offers For Spurs-Knicks Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With Game 3 of the NBA Finals set for tonight and the Knicks hosting the Spurs with a 2-0 lead, you have a chance to unlock the best offers with leading prediction market apps.

Prediction markets give you great flexibility for making trades on tonight’s game. You have the ability to buy and sell your positions at any moment. This gives you a chance to secure a profit or mitigate losses in places that normal sportsbooks do not. It is important to mention that prediction markets are different from betting markets.

NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Redeem Bonuses, More for Game 3

It is a good idea to take a look at each of the prediction market offers before tonight’s game. Review the offer details below and click on the links for the offers you are interested in.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 bonus (sign up here)

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 sign-up bonus (sign up here)

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 sign-up bonus (sign up here on iOS, here on Android)

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 Novig Coins (sign up here)

OG Promo Code: $100 bonus offer (sign up here)

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO bonus (sign up here)

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer







Start up your new account with Polymarket and complete a deposit of at least $20. This will give you $50 in bonuses to use for trades on Spurs vs. Knicks tonight.

Altogether, you will have at least $70 to use on trades, whether you are predicting the winner of tonight’s game or looking into more niche markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus







The Kalshi promo code offer is incredibly simple to use. You will just have to trade $10 on the platform, and you will unlock $10 more in bonuses.

The $10 in trades does not have to be in one transaction. So, as an example, you can trade $5 to predict the winner, and $5 more on the total. Combined you will have reached the $10 threshold to get your bonuses.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Sign-Up Bonus















The FanDuel Predicts promo code offer is activated right after you sign up. So, there is no stipulation on the deposit or transaction you have to complete.

Right when you sign up, you will have $25 in bonuses credited to your account.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins For Game 3







After you sign up with the Novig promo code, you will have to spend $5 for your first order. This will activate the $50 in Novig Coins.

You will be able to put your coins to use within the free portion of the Novig app, essentially allowing to test out your strategies without risking real money.

OG Promo Code: Secure $100 Bonus Offer







With OG, you have the opportunity to get up to $100 in bonuses. The more you trade for Game 3 tonight and more, the more you get.

After you sign up, just start locking in your predictions for Game 3 tonight and secure up to $100 in bonuses as you continue to use the app.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer







Create a new profile with Crypto.com and get up to $50 in CRO bonuses. You will have to start by making a cryptocurrency trade, which will give you CRO to take and stake on the platform. This will unlock up to $50 in CRO bonuses from this offer.