NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Get Top Offers for Knicks-Spurs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a pivotal Game 4 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks tonight, new users have a golden opportunity to capitalize on the best offers from the leading NBA Finals prediction market apps.

Prediction markets are continuing to gain popularity, and they are a great alternative to sportsbooks. The distinct difference in prediction markets is that you can buy and sell your positions at any point, allowing you to secure a profit or mitigate potential losses in ways that normal betting markets do not allow.

Whether you are expecting the Knicks to get a win and take a 3-1 series lead into Game 5, or think the Spurs will tie things up at 2-2, these offers are super easy to take advantage of.

NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Trade Spurs-Knicks Game 4

Review the offer details and click on the links for the ones you want to claim before tonight’s opening tip:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Click here for $50 sign-up bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Click here for $10 sign-up bonus.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Click here (iOS) or here (Android) and trade any amount for $25 in bonuses.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Click here and spend $5 for $50 Novig Coins.

OG Promo Code: Click here and get up to $100 in bonuses

Crypto.com Promo Code: Click here and get up to $50 in bonus CRO.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Sign-Up Bonus







Get in on our exclusive Polymarket offer to secure $50 in bonuses to jumpstart your account. All you have to do is sign up for a new account, deposit $20, and then you will have your $50 in bonuses in time for the opening tip.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Offer







Kalshi’s new user offer is incredibly simple, too. After you create your new profile, you can trade $10 on any markets for Spurs vs. Knicks and get $10 in bonuses credited to your account.

You can trade $10 in one transaction or split it up into multiple trades. Either way, you will get your $10 in bonuses.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Trading Bonus















After you start your new account with FanDuel Predicts, you will be one trade away from getting $25 in bonuses.

The amount of your first trade on Spurs vs. Knicks does not matter. Once you hit submit, your $25 in bonuses are unlocked.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 Coins







When you start your new Novig profile with our code, you will be one $5 transaction away from securing the reward. This trade will give you $50 in Novig Coins to use within the free portion of the app for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 and more.

OG Promo Code: $100 Welcome Offer







If you want to take advantage of the OG promo code offer, all you have to do is sign up and start making your trades. The more you trade, the more in bonuses you get, up to the $100 maximum.

So, when you start with a prediction for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 tonight, you will start locking in your bonus funds from this offer.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus







Lastly, Crypto.com has prediction markets available for tonight’s game. You will have to start with a cryptocurrency trade on the platform.

From there, you will have to take your CRO from that trade and stake it. Once you do that, you will receive up to $50 in CRO bonuses credited to your account from this offer.