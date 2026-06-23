NBA Draft: Grizzlies continue latest rebuild with Duke’s Cameron Boozer at No. 3

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the third pick in the NBA draft Tuesday night, adding another…

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the third pick in the NBA draft Tuesday night, adding another high pick in their latest rebuilding project.

Boozer joins 7-foot-3 center Zach Edey, the ninth overall pick in 2024, and Cedric Coward, the 11th selection a year ago and member of the All-NBA rookie team.

The 6-8, 253-pound Boozer is the son of former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer. He was the fifth freshman voted AP men’s national player of the year. Boozer joins Edey, a two-time AP men’s national player of the year, in Memphis.

Boozer averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds while helping Duke win 35 games and reach No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Blue Devils claimed the top overall seed for March Madness and reached the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

He showed the kind of toughness the Grizzlies can use after so many injuries over the past couple seasons. Boozer finished a loss to UConn with 27 points despite suffering multiple facial fractures in the first half.

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