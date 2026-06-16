NASCAR’s Hamlin wins 3 straight and Hamilton claims 1st F1 win with Ferrari

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Anduril 250 Site: San Diego. Track: Naval Base Coronado. Race distance: 75 laps, 255…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Anduril 250

Site: San Diego.

Track: Naval Base Coronado.

Race distance: 75 laps, 255 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO).

Last year: Inaugural race that takes over the summer street-course slot previously occupied by the Chicago Street Race.

Last race: Denny Hamlin secured his third straight victory, earning the 64th win of his career to move past the late Kyle Busch into sole possession of ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

Next race: June 28, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

United Rentals Driven to Serve 250

Site: San Diego.

Track: Naval Base Coronado.

Race distance: 60 laps, 204 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Last year: This inaugural event on a temporary 3.4-mile course marks the first NASCAR national series race held on an active military base.

Last race: Justin Allgaier survived a caution-filled race and got a key push from teammate William Byron on the final restart to capture his fifth victory of the season.

Next race: June 27, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Navy 250

Site: San Diego.

Track: Naval Base Coronado.

Race distance: 50 laps, 170 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, noon, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 2 p.m., race 7 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Inaugural race.

Last race: Corey Heim withstood a final-lap surge from teammate Kaden Honeycutt to earn his third victory in just six starts.

Next race: July 11, Lakeville, Connecticut.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Lewis Hamilton secured his first-ever win with Ferrari while capitalizing on a midrace virtual safety car triggered when Fernando Alonso went off the track.

Next race: June 28, Spielberg, Austria.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Track: Road America.

Race distance: 55 laps, 220.77 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 11 a.m., race, 2 p.m. (FOX)

Last year: Alex Palou collected his sixth victory of the season after taking over the lead when Scott Dixon was forced to pit with two laps remaining.

Last race: Josef Newgarden secured his second win of the season in a race that saw intense late-race battles and weather delays.

Next race: July 5, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: June 28, Norwalk, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

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Next race: June 24 – 28.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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