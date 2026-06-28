NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 Results

Sunday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Lap length: 1.99 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

Lap length: 1.99 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 110 laps, 63 points.

2. (7) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 110, 37.

3. (1) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 110, 54.

4. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 110, 35.

5. (14) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 110, 50.

6. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 110, 32.

7. (17) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 110, 33.

8. (19) Ryan Preece, Ford, 110, 35.

9. (4) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 110, 36.

10. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 110, 32.

11. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 110, 33.

12. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 110, 25.

13. (23) Austin Cindric, Ford, 110, 31.

14. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 110, 29.

15. (35) Brad Keselowski, Toyota, 110, 22.

16. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 110, 29.

17. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 110, 20.

18. (24) Zane Smith, Ford, 110, 24.

19. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 110, 18.

20. (27) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 110, 17.

21. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 110, 16.

22. (26) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 110, 15.

23. (32) Erik Jones, Toyota, 110, 17.

24. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 110, 13.

25. (20) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 110, 12.

26. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 110, 11.

27. (30) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 110, 10.

28. (28) Josh Berry, Ford, 110, 9.

29. (29) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 110, 8.

30. (25) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 110, 8.

31. (21) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 110, 6.

32. (34) Noah Gragson, Ford, 110, 5.

33. (36) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 109, 4.

34. (12) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 109, 0.

35. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 109, 2.

36. (11) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 106, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.192 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 37 minutes, 53 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .357 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Gibbs 0-27; S.Van Gisbergen 28-52; T.Gibbs 53-56; S.Van Gisbergen 57-82; R.Blaney 83; K.Larson 84-85; W.Byron 86; R.Chastain 87; S.Van Gisbergen 88-110

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Van Gisbergen, 3 times for 74 laps; T.Gibbs, 2 times for 31 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; D.Hamlin, 4; C.Elliott, 2; R.Blaney, 1; T.Gibbs, 1; D.Suárez, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 716; 2. D.Hamlin, 708; 3. R.Blaney, 583; 4. K.Larson, 536; 5. T.Gibbs, 535; 6. C.Elliott, 534; 7. C.Buescher, 500; 8. D.Suárez, 478; 9. C.Hocevar, 476; 10. C.Briscoe, 431; 11. B.Wallace, 429; 12. C.Bell, 422; 13. W.Byron, 421; 14. E.Jones, 372; 15. A.Cindric, 370; 16. R.Preece, 367.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.