NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results

Sunday At Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200 laps, 58 points.

2. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 44.

3. (13) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200, 40.

4. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 44.

5. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 44.

6. (11) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

7. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 32.

8. (19) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200, 29.

9. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 31.

10. (5) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 200, 27.

11. (31) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 26.

12. (15) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (12) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200, 26.

14. (17) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 23.

15. (37) Josh Berry, Ford, 200, 22.

16. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

19. (29) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (28) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

21. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 199, 0.

22. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 199, 15.

23. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 196, 13.

25. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 187, 21.

26. (20) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 11.

27. (22) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 156, 10.

28. (27) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 155, 9.

29. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 154, 8.

30. (30) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, accident, 154, 7.

31. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 147, 11.

32. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 147, 22.

33. (16) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 141, 10.

34. (26) Brad Keselowski, Toyota, accident, 89, 3.

35. (3) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, accident, 83, 12.

36. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 82, 1.

37. (34) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 8, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.933 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 13 minutes, 39 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 11.110 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 54 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; C.Hocevar 1-14; T.Reddick 15-47; T.Gibbs 48; R.Chastain 49; T.Gibbs 50-51; B.Wallace 52-57; C.Hocevar 58-64; T.Gibbs 65-67; J.Yeley 68; C.Elliott 69-70; K.Larson 71; C.Elliott 72-89; K.Larson 90-92; C.Elliott 93-94; B.Wallace 95-97; C.Elliott 98-122; D.Suárez 123; C.Elliott 124-143; D.Hamlin 144; J.Yeley 145; W.Byron 146-152; D.Suárez 153-161; D.Hamlin 162-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 5 times for 67 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 40 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 33 laps; C.Hocevar, 2 times for 21 laps; D.Suárez, 2 times for 10 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 9 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 7 laps; T.Gibbs, 3 times for 6 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 4 laps; J.Yeley, 2 times for 2 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; D.Hamlin, 2; C.Elliott, 2; R.Blaney, 1; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; D.Suárez, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 657; 2. D.Hamlin, 560; 3. R.Blaney, 483; 4. C.Elliott, 460; 5. T.Gibbs, 449; 6. K.Larson, 409; 7. C.Bell, 399; 8. C.Buescher, 393; 9. C.Hocevar, 383; 10. D.Suárez, 378; 11. W.Byron, 352; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 348; 13. B.Keselowski, 347; 14. C.Briscoe, 343; 15. B.Wallace, 338; 16. A.Cindric, 306.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.