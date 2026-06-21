NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 Results

Sunday At Naval Base Coronado San Diego. Lap length: 2.20 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (13) Corey Heim, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Naval Base Coronado

San Diego.

Lap length: 2.20 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Corey Heim, Toyota, 75 laps, 0 points.

2. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 75, 35.

3. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 75, 42.

4. (4) Zane Smith, Ford, 75, 33.

5. (15) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 75, 45.

6. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 75, 39.

7. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 75, 33.

8. (24) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 75, 38.

9. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 75, 44.

10. (9) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 75, 27.

11. (7) Ryan Preece, Ford, 75, 45.

12. (30) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 75, 25.

13. (6) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 75, 28.

14. (26) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 75, 23.

15. (11) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 75, 29.

16. (28) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 75, 21.

17. (22) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 75, 20.

18. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 75, 23.

19. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 75, 27.

20. (38) Erik Jones, Toyota, 75, 17.

21. (5) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 75, 23.

22. (31) Austin Cindric, Ford, 75, 15.

23. (39) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 75, 14.

24. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 75, 13.

25. (17) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 75, 12.

26. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 75, 11.

27. (21) Kevin Magnussen, Chevrolet, 75, 0.

28. (36) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 75, 9.

29. (35) Josh Berry, Ford, 75, 8.

30. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 74, 7.

31. (25) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 72, 6.

32. (27) William Byron, Chevrolet, 68, 6.

33. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 4.

34. (29) Brad Keselowski, Toyota, 59, 3.

35. (32) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 37, 2.

36. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 31, 0.

37. (8) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 31, 3.

38. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, accident, 31, 1.

39. (37) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 28, 1.

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Race Statistics were not immediately available.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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