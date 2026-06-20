Mitchell steadies New Zealand as the lead swells to 445 against England at The Oval

LONDON (AP) — England nemesis Daryl Mitchell was 66 not out and leading New Zealand’s strained addition to its big…

LONDON (AP) — England nemesis Daryl Mitchell was 66 not out and leading New Zealand’s strained addition to its big lead of 445 runs on the fourth morning of The Oval test on Saturday.

New Zealand lost three wickets before the clouds parted but was 345-6 at lunch. With Mitchell was Nathan Smith on 30 off 35 balls.

Their intimidating second innings lead was already far above what England has ever chased successfully in a fourth innings, 378.

The Black Caps added 93 runs in 25 overs against bowling that was finding some nip with a ball 60 overs old, especially from Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, England’s most experienced quicks.

Mitchell could have fallen to the first delivery of the day when he drove at Archer and edged to second slip but the ball flew through Harry Brook’s outstretched right hand.

It was the only chance Mitchell offered in the rest of the session.

He plundered 32 off 43 balls on Friday evening but respected Saturday’s bowler-friendlier conditions to add just 34 runs from 59 more balls.

Mitchell reached 50 just after drinks, off 68 balls, to no surprise. He has a particular chemistry with the England bowlers; he averages 56 against them, far above his test average of 42. This was his eighth test fifty beside three hundreds against England in 12 tests.

Meanwhile, partners came and went.

Brook held on to his next catching chance to help Archer remove overnight century-maker Henry Nicholls. Nicholls had just been struck on the fingers by Tongue and fell to a defensive poke after adding only two runs to his 119 on Friday.

Tom Blundell took a blow to his hip from Tongue, who got the Kiwi batter out on 16 when he tried a tickle down the leg side. The ball went to first slip Joe Root, whose spill was snatched by wicketkeeper James Rew, with the extra bonus of Root falling on him.

Rew ended up in a celebratory scrum of his teammates, perhaps to encourage the debutant who has conceded the most byes — 31 and counting — by an England keeper in a test in 12 years.

Glenn Phillips, the century-maker in the first innings, was out on 3 when he edged Archer to Jacob Bethell at gully.

Smith helped Mitchell stop the bleeding with four boundaries and a six off Bethell that cleared long-on, with better batting weather to come in the afternoon.

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