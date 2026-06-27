Mitchell leads Fever to 111-87 blowout victory over Sparks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and the Indiana Fever thumped the Los Angeles Sparks 111-87 with two…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and the Indiana Fever thumped the Los Angeles Sparks 111-87 with two of the league’s top scorers sidelined on Saturday night.

Caitlin Clark, averaging 21.2 points and 8.2 assists for Indiana (11-8), missed the game with a back injury but shouldn’t be sidelined for long according to coach Stephanie White.

Kelsey Plum, second in the league with a 23.9 points per game scoring average, is expected to miss at least four weeks for Los Angeles (8-10) with an injury to her left leg.

Nneka Ogwumike totaled 17 points and seven rebounds and Dearica Hamby scored 15 for the Sparks, who became the first team in league history to surrender 110-plus points in back-to-back games.

Mitchell made 9 of 13 shots — 4 of 6 from 3-point range — and all four of her free throws. She hit two 3-pointers and added a three-point play in the third quarter, scoring 13 to help Indiana up its lead to 33 before cruising to the finish.

MERCURY 89, TEMPO 80

TORONTO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points, Valeriane Ayayi had a career-high 20 and Phoenix beat Toronto in a game in which both teams were without a top player.

Phoenix played without Alyssa Thomas, who was suspended one game by the WNBA for “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area” of Indiana’s Caitlin Clark in the Mercury’s 111-109 victory on Wednesday.

Toronto’s Marina Mabrey was a late scratch due to neck spasms, one game after tying the league record with 53 points in a 125-97 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

DeWanna Bonner finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Copper made two free throws and Bonner followed a 3-pointer to put Phoenix (7-13) up 78-73 with 4:07 remaining.

Bonner drilled another 3 for an 83-77 advantage and then missed from distance. However, Copper grabbed the rebound and scored for an 85-80 lead with 51 seconds left. Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts won a challenge that reversed a foul on the Mercury nine seconds later to help preserve the victory.

Copper made 10 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Ayayi added six rebounds off the bench, and Lexi Held hit three 3s and scored 16.

Nyara Sabbaly had 14 points for Toronto (9-10). Rookie Tima Pouye scored a season-high 13 and Julie Allemand pitched in with 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

STORM 105, DREAM 90

SEATTLE (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, fellow rookie Awa Fam scored 21 points and Seattle never trailed in a victory over Atlanta.

Johnson made 9 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Storm (5-15), who have won two straight following a franchise-record 11-game losing streak. Fam shot 8 for 9, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Natisha Hiedeman added 20 points and six assists for Seattle, while Dominique Malonga contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jade Melbourne had 10 points and five assists as the starters accounted for all but 14 points.

Rhyne Howard sank four 3-pointers and scored 27 for the Dream (12-7), who have lost the first three of a four-game road trip. Angel Reese had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Allisha Gray scored 15 points. Jordin Canada had 10 assists to go with eight points.

Atlanta trailed 76-64 after three quarters, but Howard had two straight baskets to cut it to 91-84 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Johnson and Fam answered with back-to-back 3-pointers.

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