Minnesota takes on Seattle, aims for 7th straight win

Seattle Storm (3-8, 0-3 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (8-2, 4-0 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (3-8, 0-3 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (8-2, 4-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx heads into a matchup against Seattle Storm as winners of six straight games.

Minnesota finished 34-10 overall and 20-4 in Western Conference play last season. The Lynx averaged 8.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Seattle went 23-21 overall last season while going 12-12 in Western Conference play. The Storm averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 18.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Storm: Dominique Malonga: day to day (concussion), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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