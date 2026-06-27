Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

Chicago Cubs (44-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-29, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Chicago Cubs (44-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-29, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: David Peterson (3-6, 6.09 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -169, Cubs +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee has a 50-29 record overall and a 26-15 record at home. The Brewers are 27-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 44-38 record overall and a 21-21 record in road games. The Cubs have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .336.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers has 12 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13 for 33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 11 for 36 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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