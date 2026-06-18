Miles leads Minnesota against Golden State after 31-point outing

Minnesota Lynx (12-3, 8-1 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (10-5, 7-3 Western Conference) San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (12-3, 8-1 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (10-5, 7-3 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx visits the Golden State Valkyries after Olivia Miles scored 31 points in the Lynx’s 99-83 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Valkyries are 7-3 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Gabby Williams averaging 6.0.

The Lynx are 8-1 in conference play. Minnesota is second in the WNBA allowing 79.7 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Golden State scores 85.1 points, 5.4 more per game than the 79.7 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 50.8% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 5 the Lynx won 87-84 led by 28 points from Miles, while Cecilia Zandalasini scored 18 points for the Valkyries.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janelle Salaun is averaging 13.7 points for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Miles is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 94.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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