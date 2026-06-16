Miguel Rojas’ pinch-hit home run in the 7th lifts the Dodgers to a 4-3 victory over the Rays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas launched a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas launched a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers erased an early deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday night in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers and threw out a runner at the plate from right field. Kyle Hurt (2-1) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief, and Tanner Scott retired the side in order in the ninth for his eighth save.

Rojas batted for Alex Freeland with one out in the seventh and sent the first pitch he saw from Steven Matz (4-4) into the left-field stands to snap a 3-all tie. It was the Dodgers’ first pinch-hit home run this season and the second of Rojas’ career.

Eric Lauer allowed three runs over six innings for Los Angeles. He remains unbeaten in four starts since the Dodgers acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays on May 17.

Ryan Vilade hit a two-run homer and Taylor Walls executed a perfect safety squeeze for the Rays. Nick Martinez gave up five hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The Dodgers climbed out of a 3-0 hole to hand the Rays their fourth loss in five games. Vilade hit a towering homer in the first inning and Walls extended the lead with a safety squeeze to score Austin Slater in the second.

Tucker tied it with one swing in the bottom half, pulling a full-count changeup from Martinez over right-field fence.

Up next

Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (6-2, 2.71 ERA) looks to extend his 14-inning scoreless streak Tuesday night. LHP Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.95) starts for the Dodgers.

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