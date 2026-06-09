Michael Olise could be France’s attacking star at the World Cup

PARIS (AP) — It might not be Kylian Mbappé or Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembélé lighting up France’s attack at…

PARIS (AP) — It might not be Kylian Mbappé or Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembélé lighting up France’s attack at the World Cup.

Instead, it could be the discreet and unassuming Michael Olise, with his golden first touch and devastating changes of direction.

Starting when two-time champion France takes on Senegal on June 16 in New Jersey.

The Bayern Munich winger enters the tournament in fine form after netting a superb hat trick against Northern Ireland on Monday, taking his total to seven in 17 games for Les Bleus.

Coach Didier Deschamps fielded his first-choice side and it was Olise who stood out most in a glittering attack featuring Mbappé, Dembélé and rising star Désiré Doué.

“He’s been shining brightly this season at Bayern and he’s done great things for us. He’s brimming with confidence, he’s so decisive,” Deschamps said of Olise. “On top of that, as an attacking player he also has a remarkable capacity for hard work.”

After two finishes inside the penalty area, Olise curled a brilliant shot into the top left corner after breaking inside from the right flank with one of his sudden switches of play.

He does it so deftly and quickly that its become his signature move and helped the 24-year-old score 22 goals for Bayern this season.

Henry’s guidance

Deschamps said Olise impressed him at the 2024 Paris Olympics. There, he was coached by Thierry Henry — the France and Arsenal great — and Olise’s two goals and five assists helped Les Bleus reach the final.

Olise called the Paris Games “the best football experience of my life” because they “allowed people to get to know me.” He praised Henry for sharing his vision of the game.

But when Olise stepped up to the senior side, Deschamps said it took him “four or five” games to show his true potential because he was shy.

“He’s not a very expressive character. He’s rather introverted, but he’s very endearing,” Deschamps said.

Olise’s first international goal came on his sixth appearance, and it showcased his ability as he bent a free kick into the top corner against Croatia in the 2025 Nations League.

Overlooked by big clubs

Born in London, Olise began his professional career with Reading after being released by Chelsea and Manchester City.

While playing for Reading in the second-tier Championship he was named the English Football League’s young player of the season.

He joined Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2021, and three seasons with Palace were enough to convince Bayern to sign him in a deal worth 60 million euros ($65 million).

Olise added goal-scoring to his superb range of passing and in two seasons at the German giant he’s netted 42 goals in 107 games, albeit in an extremely attack-minded team.

Wasteful Mbappé

Olise’s goals took the spotlight off another mediocre performance from Mbappé, who also failed to score in a 2-1 home loss to Ivory Coast last Thursday.

“It’s true that he had several chances and wasn’t efficient,” Deschamps said.

Mbappé has 56 international goals and needs two more to beat Olivier Giroud’s France record.

“He told me he’s holding back for the United States,” Deschamps said with a smile. “So that suits me.”

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