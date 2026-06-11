Mexico 2, South Africa 0

South Africa 0 0 — 0 Mexico 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Mexico, Quinones, (Lira), 9th minute. Second Half_2,…

South Africa 0 0 — 0 Mexico 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Mexico, Quinones, (Lira), 9th minute.

Second Half_2, Mexico, Jimenez, (Alvarado), 67th.

Goalies_South Africa, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss; Mexico, Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa.

Yellow Cards_Mokoena, South Africa, 17th; Gutierrez, Mexico, 23rd; Sibisi, South Africa, 74th.

Red Cards_Sithole, South Africa, 50th; Zwane, South Africa, 84th; Montes, Mexico, 90th+2.

Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Raphael Pires, Bruno Boschilia, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Juan Gabriel Benitez.

A_80,824.

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