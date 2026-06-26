Mets play the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (45-36, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (34-47, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (45-36, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (34-47, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0); Mets: TBD

LINE: Phillies -162, Mets +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

New York has a 34-47 record overall and an 18-22 record in home games. The Mets have gone 26-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 22-17 on the road and 45-36 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Benge has 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 30 RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 12 for 37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 14 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 14 for 42 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .239 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .287 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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