Mets play the Cardinals after Benge’s 5-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (35-28, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (29-36, fifth in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (35-28, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (29-36, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dustin May (3-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Mets: Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -131, Cardinals +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Carson Benge’s five-hit game on Sunday.

New York is 29-36 overall and 15-15 at home. The Mets rank ninth in the NL with 67 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

St. Louis has a 35-28 record overall and a 16-12 record in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Benge is 15 for 41 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 43 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 14 for 42 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (lower body)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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